Trot The Trails On A Horse!

The City of Fort Wayne, Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc. and Allen County are partnering for a Trot the Trails horse trail ride on Saturday, May 21. The ride will take place along the Wabash & Erie Canal Towpath Trail from the Frontier offices along West Jefferson Boulevard to Covington Road, which is 7.7 miles round trip.

The cost to join the fun is $10 per rider. Participants may begin the ride any time between 10 a.m. and noon and will need to finish by 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event. Parking is located at Frontier, 8001 W. Jefferson Blvd. (turn on Olde Canal Place across from the Lutheran Hospital entrance).

Proceeds from Trot the Trails will benefit Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc., a non-profit organization formed in 2019 and dedicated to the development and economic impact of a unique resource whereby the public can enjoy safe travel by horseback for recreation, connectivity and quality of life throughout northeast Indiana.

Allen County, the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council (NIRCC) and the City of Fort Wayne are helping Three Rivers Horse Trails determine locations throughout Allen County for the establishment of equestrian trails. Until equestrian trails are officially established, horses are only allowed on existing multi-use trails during Trot the Trails events, due to a City ordinance.

More information is available on the Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc. Facebook page.