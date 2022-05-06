Indian Village Elm. Receives $5K Donation From Burlington

Burlington Stores in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org is donating $5,000 towards school supplies to Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Indian Village Elementary School in celebration of its new store now open in Fort Wayne at Jefferson Pointe Mall.

A representative from AdoptAClassroom.org contacted school administrators and helped to secure the donation for Indian Village, which will provide $1,000 each in new supplies for five teachers’ classrooms.

“On behalf of the Indian Village, I welcome our new local Burlington store and thank them and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation to our school,” Indian Village Principal Kara Miller said. “Our teachers are so excited to purchase new tools for their classrooms. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”

Burlington is committed to supporting education through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Each time Burlington opens a new store, Burlington celebrates by adopting and funding a local school in their store community.

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.