Discover Home Food Preservation Classes

Home canners are encouraged to join Purdue Extension for the Mastering Home Food Preservation training this summer at Purdue University. Instructors will teach procedures recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for home food preservation, provide valuable resources and take-home projects for participants.

Topics covered will include food safety, freezing food, boiling water canning, pressure canning, pickling and drying foods, and jams and jellies. The training will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET beginning June 14 and ending June 17 at Purdue’s Philip E. Nelson Hall of Food Science.

Jane Lorenz, past Purdue Extension mastering home food preservation participant, shares how the course confirmed the science behind canning and broke misconceptions she had from outdated knowledge and resources.

“Even though I was an experienced canner before taking the course, it was a fabulous experience that helped me fine-tune my skills. My knowledge needed to be updated with the current standards, and I now know how to find safe recipes,” Lorenz said.

The course fee is $200 and includes a Mastering Home Food Preservation notebook. Register online by June 6. Contact Karen Richey at krichey@purdue.edu for more information and accommodations.