Thursday, May 26, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

Discover Home Food Preservation Classes

The Waynedale News Staff

Home canners are encouraged to join Purdue Extension for the Mastering Home Food Preservation training this summer at Purdue University. Instructors will teach procedures recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for home food preservation, provide valuable resources and take-home projects for participants.

Topics covered will include food safety, freezing food, boiling water canning, pressure canning, pickling and drying foods, and jams and jellies. The training will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET beginning June 14 and ending June 17 at Purdue’s Philip E. Nelson Hall of Food Science.

Jane Lorenz, past Purdue Extension mastering home food preservation participant, shares how the course confirmed the science behind canning and broke misconceptions she had from outdated knowledge and resources.

“Even though I was an experienced canner before taking the course, it was a fabulous experience that helped me fine-tune my skills. My knowledge needed to be updated with the current standards, and I now know how to find safe recipes,” Lorenz said.

The course fee is $200 and includes a Mastering Home Food Preservation notebook. Register online by June 6. Contact Karen Richey at krichey@purdue.edu for more information and accommodations.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share11

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff