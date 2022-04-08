Dignified Transfer Brings Fort Wayne Marine Home

The remains of Marine Corps Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz returned to Fort Wayne Indiana April 2, 2022.

A somber dignified transfer took place at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard.

Tomkiewicz was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

Lauren Tomkiewicz grieves at the casket of her husband Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz upon his arrival at the 122nd Fighter Wing ANG base Indiana. The couple’s dog, Kevin Bacon, is by her side. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver)

Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, transfer the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, April 2, 2022 at the 122nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo/Douglas Hays)

He and three others died during a training mission March 18, near Bodo Norway. The Marines were participating in Exercise Cold Response 2022.

Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, based at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana completed the dignified transfer.

His family released the following statement:

“Matthew provided the most selfless, patient and calming presence. He was his wife’s best friend, protector and peace.

He lit up every room with smiles and laughter – bringing humor with his quick wit.

He was humble, dedicated and proud to serve his country. He was a husband, son, a brother, a dog-dad but also the best friend to so many.

The void we hold in our hearts will be glued back together with the shared memories of friends and family as we begin to accept our new reality.

We send our deepest condolences to all the families involved in this awful tragedy.

He was without a doubt the world’s biggest Purdue and Colts fan and would want us to say – Boiler Up and Go Colts!”

Tomkiewicz joined the Marine Corps on July 18, 2015.

His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

In a 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force Release, the Marines said numerous NATO Allies and partner nations offered an outpouring of operational support during and following the incident.

Specifically, the Royal Norwegian Air Force, Hoved Rednig Ssentralen – a civil emergency rescue and response organization, Royal Norwegian Navy, Norwegian Joint Headquarters, Norway’s 330 Squadron, and various civil authorities.

In addition to Norway, offers of support were provided by Italian, The Netherlands, and United Kingdom military forces.