Starbucks To Open At Southtown Centre

Mayor Tom Henry announced a Starbucks is one of two new developments planned for southeast Fort Wayne. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division, in partnership with The Elia Group, a Michigan-based real estate developer, closed on two land sales at Southtown Centre making way for continued revitalization of the area.

The Elia Group, based in Birmingham, Michigan, plans to build two commercial buildings on the property located along U.S. 27. The project will consist of a 2,225 square foot building that will be leased by Starbucks as its only tenant. The second proposed building, located to the east, is still in the planning stages but is expected to be a general retail use of approximately 5,000 square feet.

Sturges Property Group and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission are also involved in the public-private partnership to help bring additional investments to the southeast quadrant.

“I continue to be encouraged by the successful public-private partnerships that we’ve been able to develop to enhance the quality of life in Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Henry. “Starbucks will be a popular addition to the southeast part of our community. I applaud The Elia Group, Sturges Property Group, and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission as they worked together to bring a new amenity for residents and visitors.”

“As a lover of coffee, I am over-the-moon excited,” said 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker. “Excited not only for southeast Fort Wayne, but also excited for other development that a Starbucks could entice to come to the community. This project speaks to the collaboration and commitment to southeast for not only myself, but the mayor and all of our partners. I can’t wait to get my first venti pike.”

“We are very excited to be a part of this special development that will continue to bring life to Southtown Centre and encourage future development in the surrounding area,” said Alex Root, of The Elia Group. “The City of Fort Wayne has been a pleasure to work with throughout the process and we look forward to building upon this development with future projects to come.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year.