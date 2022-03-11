Saint Patrick’s Day Free Concerts

89.1 WBOI Northeast Indiana Public Radio is giving you a chance to Meet the Music, support local public radio and have a great time! WBOI is providing a free night of Saint Patrick’s Day entertainment at The Clyde Theatre during its annual spring pledge drive.

Guests will meet WBOI’s Meet the Music host Julia Meek, General Manager Terra Brantley and the entire team while enjoying free entertainment and supporting WBOI’s mission to strengthen our community with programming to enhance the human experience.

The evening will start with Fort Wayne’s own Samuel Harness from NBC’s hit show The Voice. At 8:00 p.m. WBOI will go on-air with a livestream remote broadcast featuring Sunny Taylor, the Ragtag Bunch, Alicia Pyle and Michael Patterson and Friends until 10 p.m.

The Clyde will provide a cash bar and meals for purchase. This family-friendly event will also feature a few Saint Patrick’s Day surprises. New members & renewals will be able to sign up on site in the Clyde lobby, as well as by phone and online. Pledges during the event will be matched by Dr. Stephen & Maria Phillipp.

Meet the Music and join the WBOI team at the Clyde Theatre at 1808 Bluffton Road, Thursday, March 17. Doors Open At 5:30 p.m. The first concert with Samuel Harness starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free. No reservations required.

Northeast Indiana Public Radio is the licensee for 89.1 WBOI, WBOI.org, and WBOI Studios Podcasts. NIPR is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization.