Funeral Home Transformed Into An Ireland Village

The Harper’s Community Funeral Home in New Haven will be temporarily transported to the fictional village of Grapplin, County Sligo, Ireland this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. We will be bringing audience members on an immersive experience of an Irish wake (think: tears, laughter, singing, and a whole lot of whiskey). The shows are on Friday, March 11th, Saturday, March 12th, Sunday, March 13th, Thursday, March 17th, Friday, March 18th, and Saturday, March 19th; proceeds will go to the Shepherd’s House in Fort Wayne.

Shepherd’s House is a long term, residential/transitional housing center for individuals who are alcohol- and chemically-addicted men, 18 years or older. The facility is centrally located on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Participants are asked to make a personal commitment to the recovery program. The program offers education and therapy regarding alcoholism and/or chemical dependency and recovery. Participants attend regular recovery meetings and have access to spiritual counselors and caring staff who assist them with the creation of an effective support system. The structured approach is designed to help the individual develop a solid foundation of sobriety. They are held accountable to the rehabilitation community for behavior as well as for the completion of daily work assignments. Dignity and a healthy self-image are viewed as basic to recovery.

Flanagan’s Wake is one of the longest-running shows in Chicago’s history, and now David Rousculp, funeral director at Harper’s Community Funeral Home, is once again bringing the show to the Fort Wayne area, he is also producing, directing, and performing in the show which is actually in a funeral home setting.

Rousculp, a local award-winning playwright was encouraged by local shows like Little Shop of Horrors, which was performed in the Botanical Gardens, and Godspell, which was produced in an actual city alley. Both shows sold out. “People seem to love the concept of seeing a show outside a traditional theater lately. The funeral home had all the props and the environment here. We just needed improv actors, and Fort Wayne is loaded with such talent.”

When people show up at Harper’s Community Funeral Home, they’re at a wake, and the actors will be milling about as the audience comes to the show; the actors interact with the audience right from the moment they step in. From 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm each night, audience members will be able to purchase drinks at the cash bar before the show begins.

“Mourners” in attendance will include Flanagan’s mother (Nathan Driscoll), his grieving fiancée (Robyn Pasko), a Catholic priest (Scott McMeen), a couple of story tellers with no aversion to alcohol (Rodney Pasko & Duke Roth), the mayor (David Rousculp) who doubles as a pub owner, a crazy eccentric (Teresa Rust), and a mute piano player (Tommy Saul), among others. Nate Driscoll, Scott McMeen, Rodney Pasko, and Tommy Saul are reprising their roles from the 2020 season. Teresa Rust and Robyn Pasko, both theater veterans are joining the cast for this season.

Throughout the four evenings, audience members will be pulled into the performances by actors donning Irish brogues. Onlookers will be asked to contribute elements of Flanagan’s story, after which the performers will have to weave a new tale on how Flanagan died. No two shows are ever the same.

“The actors have to be fearless and on top of their game with their improv skills,” director David Rousculp said. “You have to totally believe you are the character and live in this small village in Ireland.”

For Rousculp, “Flanagan’s Wake” is a wonderful way to bring together his passions for theater, music, celebrating people’s lives, and celebrating his Irish heritage: “My mother was Irish and St. Patty’s Day was almost a holy day in our house. We celebrated with music, food, and spirits within moderation, of course. I’m older now and it seems the only venue to celebrate being Irish is to drink all day at some Irish tavern and be sick the next day at work. I wanted to find a better way to celebrate the family Irish heritage without alcohol being the focus.” Flanagan’s wake is a fun night out and could easily be a great date night. And with all the profits going to support the Shepherd’s House, it’s a win-win. The funeral home can hold about 125 people per show and its general admission. Therefore, it’s recommended to get your tickets early. Tickets are $20 presale, and $25 at the door. The language is clean but suggestive at times, and with a cash bar at the show its recommended age 21 or older. If the show is a success, the plan is to produce the show here again and again.

Director David Rousculp has a long history of stage acting, singing, and dancing. David has also performed on television and films and is excited about being part of the cast. “Oddly, I’m still directing a funeral/wake. Only this time I’m dealing more with the living and these actors are crazy fun.” David is also portraying General “Mad” Anthony Wayne here in Fort Wayne. In 2018 David Rousculp’s “My Dead Clown” was produced with the cooperation of the First Presbyterian Theater, Fort Wayne. In 2020 is won “Script of the Decade” by Broadway World Magazine. The comedy was a huge success and luckily four of the cast members will be in Flanagan’s; Rod Pasko, Robyn Pasko, Duke Roth and Nathan Driscoll.

“Funerals are a time to reflect and tell stories of one’s life, good or bad. Music, singing, crying and even laughing out loud is normal. Flanagan’s Wake is no different, except it tends to be more of the laughing out loud part with a sprinkle of kooky and crazy in the mix.”