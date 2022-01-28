Festival Of Gingerbread Triumphs

The History Center was proud to announce that the 2021 Festival of Gingerbread triumphantly returned to resemble a pre-pandemic holiday fundraising event. This year was the 36th annual Festival of Gingerbread, which ran from November 26 to December 19 and featured 110 gingerbread entries, a dozen more than last year. These edible creations were made by local artists, from pre-kindergarten students to elite gingerbreaders.

The 2021 Festival of Gingerbread raised $86,825 in support of the History Center’s mission and was experienced by 10,282 patrons. Both revenue and attendance totals more than doubled from the 2020 Festival of Gingerbread. In addition, 3,408 tasty gingerbread cookies were sold to delighted audiences and the annual Indiana Michigan Power Free Night hosted 411 visitors. Each weekend presented unique children’s programs for a record-breaking 1,178 participants, sponsored by PNC’s “Grow Up Great.” Those who missed this year’s Festival of Gingerbread may still access the 2021 Virtual Tour through the History Center’s website.

The History Center sincerely thanks all of the supporters and visitors that continue to make the Festival of Gingerbread one of Fort Wayne’s most cherished holiday traditions and one of downtown’s most popular events.