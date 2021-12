Rose A. Kiester, 94

Kiester, Rose A.; born in Cranston, RI and in 1948 moved to Fort Wayne, IN; passed away Dec. 12, 2021; age 94; preceded in death by her husband Ralph; mother of Michael (Mary Beth) Kiester, Deeann (late Matthew) Priebe & Thomas Kiester; grandma of Gregory (Krystal) Kiester, Stephen (Andrea) Kiester & Jennifer Priebe; great grandma of Colton, Kendall & Dylan; preceded in death by her parents: Michael & Delina (Cournoyer) Cavanaugh and her brothers: Daniel, Treffle & Clarence Cavanaugh. Rose was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church, Ft Wayne. She enjoyed volunteering as a grandmother in the children’s ward at St Joseph Hospital, Ft Wayne. She was a talented flower gardener and roller skater. A Memorial Service for family has been held. A celebration service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Interment Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Ft Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Online guestbook www.wintfunerahome.com.