Soon: Curtains Up For “Elf Jr.”

Buddy, a young orphan, crawls into Santa’s bag and is transported to the North Pole, where the would-be elf is raised, unaware he is actually human. Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to discover the truth and he embarks on a journey to discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and his brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas! Take a classic Christmas film, add some Broadway tunes, and you’ve got the recipe for a holiday treat for the whole family.

Shows will be held at First Presbyterian Theater from December 10-19, 2021.

Performances:

December 10, 2021 – 7:00pm

December 11, 2021 – 3:00pm

December 12, 2021 – 3:00pm

December 17, 2021 – 7:00pm

December 18, 2021 – 3:00pm (Breakfast w/ Santa Event – 10am w/ 12pm show)

December 19, 2021 – 3:00pm

Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $15.00 children, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, visit tickets.artstix.org or call the Box Office at 260-422-4226. Box office hours are from 12:00pm to 6:00pm Monday through Friday.

For more information on our Breakfast with Santa Event on December 18, 2021 please visit our website at www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/breakfast-with-santa