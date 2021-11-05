Honoring Those Who Served – Voice Of The Township

The Wayne Township Trustee Office will be holding a job fair on Wednesday, November 17th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at our offices on 320 East Superior Street (the corner of Lafayette and Superior Street). Spearheaded by our new Director of Workfare and Employment, Shatayah Little, this will be our first job fair in several years and it promises to be a good one. There will be refreshments and a gift-card drawing, and the employers have said that casual attire is acceptable (though we like to encourage job seekers to always put their best foot forward when meeting a potential future employer).

Among the agencies looking to hire at this fair will be Fort Wayne Community Schools, The League for the Blind-Disabled, Fort Wayne Metals, several staffing agencies and more. This will be a great chance to meet several employers in one place (saving on your transportation costs) and get to know what job and benefit opportunities are available in our community these days.

As you might have heard, it’s a job seekers market right now and that makes this an ideal time to find a job that best fits your particular needs. Maybe you are currently unemployed, or maybe you are working but would like to step up your game; this job fair could be a way to see if there is something even better for you out there.

Wayne Township would also like to remind everyone that our office will be closed on Thursday, November 11th in honor of Veterans Day. This is always an important holiday for us here at the trustee’s office as many of us have served in the military or have friends and family members who have been in the Armed Forces. We also meet many former service men and women on a daily basis in our work. Among the flags we fly year-round at the front of our office is the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag that bears a silhouette of a POW before a guard tower and barbed wire in white on a black field. “POW/MIA” appears above the silhouette and the words “You Are Not Forgotten” appear below in white on the black field.

Veterans Day is the federal holiday that honors all US service members unlike Memorial Day which is set aside to remember those who have died while serving.

Just last month, a well-known service member passed away after a long career in the military and in public service. General Colin Powell, the first African-American secretary of state, passed away at age 84 from complications of COVID-19. He had been fully vaccinated but because he also suffered from a compromised immune system he couldn’t fight off the virus.

General Powell was a professional soldier for 35 years, during which time he held many command and staff positions and rose to the rank of four-star general. While it was controversial when, under President George W. Bush, he advocated for the United States to enter into war with Iraq (a position that he later apologized for), General Powell will be remembered as a leader who respected the chain of command and who cared for his troops first and foremost.

We remember him this Veterans Day for the good he did as a proud soldier of the United States.