Pocahontas/ Concordia High School Swimmer Signs With Indiana Wesleyan

The Waynedale News Staff

On Friday November 19 in the Concordia Lutheran High School Worship Conference Center, Senior standout swimmer, Katie McKay will sign her letter of intent to swim for Indiana Wesleyan in 2022. Katie, Captain of Concordia’s Girls Swim Team is a 3 time SAC All Conference Champion. In 2020 she led the Concordia girls team to win title of Girls SAC champions. Katie is an honor roll student, member of the National Honor Society, a peer ministry leader, a member of student council, a Bible study leader, member of HOSA Health Occupation Students of America, a swim lesson instructor at Nitro, she swims for Summit City Aquatics Club (SCA), and is a swim coach for Pocahontas Swim Team. Katie began swimming at the age of 7 at Pocahontas Swim Club and it has been her dream to swim in college. She is a former Wyneken Memorial Lutheran student (in Decatur). Katie plans to major in nursing at Indiana Wesleyan. She is the daughter of Bruce and Christina McKay of Fort Wayne.

