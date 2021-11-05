Memorial Service & Tree Lighting

The 36th Annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting will be from 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the University of Saint Francis’ Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St., in downtown Fort Wayne. This year’s event features performances by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, speakers and the lighting of the Memorial Tree. Masks and social distancing are required.

The origins of Visiting Nurse’s annual Holiday Memorial Tree Lighting ceremony go back to 1985, the year Visiting Nurse began offering Medicare-supported hospice services to the community. It is a special program designed to honor our departed loved ones during one of the most cherished holiday seasons. It is our hope that this event will bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future.

Families purchasing symbolic lights for the Holiday Memorial Tree help support the operations of Visiting Nurse, a United Way-funded non-profit agency that serves everyone, regardless of ability to pay. Our mission is to provide compassion, comfort and guidance through life’s journey. We provide compassionate hospice and palliative care to those facing serious illness and their families. Our grief support team cares for families after a loved one has passed on, and events such as this honor the memories of those who have gone before. To learn more, please visit www.vnfw.org