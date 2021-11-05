Leaf Collection Begins

Recently, the Fort Wayne Street Department started collecting leaves in the City’s more than 400 neighborhoods. This year’s leaf pick-up will run through December 17, but weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may cause the planned schedule to shift slightly. To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3:00 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process will also be located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

The 2021 Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-Up schedule

• Central Neighborhoods, November 1 – November 5 & November 29 – December 3

• South Neighborhoods, November 8 – November 12 & December 6 – December 10

• North Neighborhoods, November 15 – November 19 & December 13 – December 17

There will be no leaf collection on November 11 for Veterans Day or November 25 -26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7:00 a.m. on the collection week.

Collection Guidelines

• Rake leaves to the park strip by 7:00 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in

your area.

• Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

• Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

• Don’t place leaves in the street.

• Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

• Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

Those who would like the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience may use the biodegradable bag system. Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags need to be placed at the curb prior to calling 311. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2021, weather permitting.

Last year, crews collected 25,895 leaf bags and hauled 5,170 truckloads of leaves.

In March 2022, the Street Department will announce two additional weeks for bagged leaf collection.