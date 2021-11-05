Wanted: Hunters To Help Hungry Hoosiers

According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 274,080 of which are children. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities during these uncertain times.

Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry would like to remind ALL hunters and landowners about our deer donation program! After you’ve filled your freezer, please help us to feed those in need in your area by donating to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry “Meat” the Need initiative. Just take your deer in to your local, participating, meat processor and tell them you would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. There is NO charge to you! After being processed, your donation will be given to local hunger relief agencies.

The 2021-2022 deer hunting seasons are as follows:

Archery: Oct. 1, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022

Firearm: Nov. 13-28, 2021

Muzzleloader: Dec. 4-19, 2021

“We envision communities in which everyone has access to nutritious food – a basic human right. We are so grateful for all of our supporters who have helped us accomplish so very much over the years, helping to keep our mission of feeding our communities most vulnerable, going strong.” stated Deb Treesh, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry Executive Director.

Help feed your less fortunate fellow Hoosiers by donating a deer this season!

Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.9 million pounds of meat – providing over 7.9 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations of large game and livestock to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information on this program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how you can help, please visit www.HoosiersFeeding theHungry.org