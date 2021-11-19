Holidayfest Featuring The Night Of Lights Returns

The 2021 HolidayFest featuring the always popular, nostalgic Night of Lights returns on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in Downtown Fort Wayne, presented by TriCore Logic and your Downtown Improvement District.

Join us on Thanksgiving Eve in Downtown Fort Wayne as we return to the traditions of community celebrations and kick off the holiday season with the iconic lighting of Santa and His Reindeer, the Merry Christmas Wreath, and so many more. Events begin at 5:45 p.m., ending with the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks show starting at 8:00 p.m.

This festive night has brought joy to the people of Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana for decades, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you in person again this year! Downtown businesses and organizations will host family-friendly lightings, as well as indoor and outdoor holiday activities taking place throughout the evening.

The 2021 HolidayFest Tabloid is now available online for all your festive needs and information. For a complete listing of activities and times, please go to HolidayFestDowntown.com

The Embassy Theatre’s 37th Annual Festival of Trees is back, with in-person and virtual options available. This year, new to the Night of Lights is Brighten the Night with The Bradley, Sensory-Friendly Night of Lights at Promenade Park, and the Flagstar Bank Photo Contest. This year’s Lighting of Kris Kringle Village is modeled after a German outdoor market, adding a unique cultural experience to this night of traditions. Kilwins is proudly providing free peppermint ice cream during the Night of Lights while supplies last.

Come together as we embrace the holiday spirit during the 2021 HolidayFest featuring the Night of Lights in Downtown Fort Wayne. For more information, please go to HolidayFestDowntown.com

The 2021 HolidayFest is presented by TriCore Logic in partnership with our community sponsors: PNC Bank, Fort Wayne Newspapers, WANE 15, Alt 102.3, Classic Hits 101.7, Magic 95.1, Steel Dynamics, Indiana Michigan Power, Ash Brokerage, Do It Best Corp., Visit Fort Wayne, Sweetwater, and Bona Vita Architecture.