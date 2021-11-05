Artist / Mother Podcast Sparks Theme For Exhibition

(l) “Offspring” by Isadora Stowe. (r) “LeMoyne, Part 1” by Lauren Scott Corwin.

In collaboration with Artist/ Mother Podcast, Artlink is pleased to host Painting at Night, a group exhibition that was juried by Melanie Cooper Pennington and open internationally to artists identifying as mothers or lifelong caregivers.

The theme for this exhibition was accumulated during episode 28 of the Artist/Mother Podcast, during a conversation between host, Kaylan Buteyn, and artist Allison Reimus. In the episode, Reimus recalls a statement from a New York Times article about how “You can’t paint at night in your kitchen and hope to be a good artist. It doesn’t work that way.”

In true Artist/Mother fashion, this seemed like a great statement to respond to for a group show, as an act of resistance and rejection. To imply that good art cannot be made in domestic spaces, or that a person cannot claim the title of artist without meeting arbitrary requirements is a patriarchal myth, one that artists who are mothers have been resisting for decades. For Painting at Night, artists offered their response to this statement by addressing the ways they are making excellent work while also navigating their role as a mother.

The juror for this exhibition, Melanie Cooper Pennington, is a professional artist and educator who currently teaches sculpture at Indiana University in Bloomington. Pennington selected works by 54 different artists to be included in the exhibition, with a broad range of media including painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, ceramics, installation and video.