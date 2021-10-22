Through The Holidays, We’re Here To Help – Voice Of The Township

If you are one of those people who have already started thinking about your holiday gift giving, you are not alone. While it always seems a little crazy when the stores start advertising with Santa Claus even before the Halloween costumes are off their shelves, this year—with all the pent-up demand and backed up supply chains—it’s probably a good idea to be looking ahead early.

Here at Wayne Township, while we have had to put some of our community gatherings on hold due to the pandemic, we have already begun planning our 2nd Annual Turkey and Ham Drive-through Giveaway happening in early December between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays and our annual work with the Christmas Bureau families—signing up eligible families and providing a distribution point for their gifts.

As the crisp days of October warn us all of the cooler—and colder—weather to come we want to remind everyone that the township trustee offices all across Indiana, Allen County and Wayne Township in particular are here to help those who need it get through the harsher weather of winter.

As we like to remind everyone townships help provide a safety net by offering temporary financial assistance and guidance in economical living. Indiana law charges the township trustees with helping with life’s basic necessities such as food, shelter, essential utility services, clothing, medical care, and burial. If you find yourself in need of help with these necessities you should reach out for assistance and not wait for a financial emergency such as a utility shut-off or an eviction notice.

Not only are we here with financial assistance but we can connect you with other resources to help get you through a rough patch. Our diverse staff is made up of people who are uniquely positioned to understand what it’s like to go through tough times, and they are trained and experienced to know where to find help for all kinds of situations that people find themselves in—from food and clothing banks to energy assistance and help with housing. The township trustee office should be the first place you try if you are looking for help with basic necessities. If we can’t help you chances are we know who can.

So as we gear up for winter with all of our fun fall celebrations like Halloween remember that even if life is sometimes a little scary, nobody need feel that they must weather the storms alone. We here at Wayne Township want to help anyone in our township who needs it. Keep that in mind.