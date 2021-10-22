Curtain Goes Up On Arena Dinner Theatre’s 49th Season

After nineteen months without an in-person audience, Arena Dinner Theatre is pleased to announce the first production in the 2021-2022 season: The Haunting of Hill House (by F. Andrew Leslie, from the novel by Shirley Jackson) takes the stage October 1, 16,22,23,24 29, 30, 2021. (Doors open at 6:45 PM; curtain is at 8 PM; except for Sunday, October 24 when the doors open at 12:45 PM and the curtain is at 2 PM) A play with an appropriately “thrilling” plot for the Halloween season, the storyline has a small group of “psychically receptive” people coming together to tap into the powers and secrets of an old house where others have died or gone mad in the past.

Arena Dinner Theatre is located in the historically rich neighborhood of West Central, just west of downtown Fort Wayne. Though typically patrons would enjoy a full dinner prior to the play, this production features a “dessert-only” experience, along with a cash bar. (Desserts made by Hello Sunshine Bakery and include gluten-friendly options)

A long-time member of the local theatre community, Becky Niccum, is directing the cast, which includes many familiar names and faces to the theatre-going audience.

Arena Dinner Theatre is a grassroots, community theatre in every sense of the term. Volunteers build the sets, direct the shows, audition and act on stage and fill all the backstage roles like running lights and sound, stage managing, and sourcing props and costumes.