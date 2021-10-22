MacPhersons Celebrate 50 Years!

Monday, November 1, 2021
Bruce and Deb MacPherson recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family celebration at Morgan’s Tap and Grill. After enjoying a meal together, a trolley picked the family up at Morgan’s to take them for a fun family excursion throughout the City.

Bruce and Deborah (Merrell) MacPherson were married on October 16, 1971, at Upper Deer Creek Church, in Galveston, IN. They lived in Waynedale for 43 years, raising their children on Pacific Drive. Bruce retired from the Indiana Air National Guard in 1999. His post-retirement employment included 13 years as a security officer at General Motors. He has volunteered as a firefighter for over 50 years at Southwest Fire District (formerly Wayne Twp.). Deb volunteered at Maplewood School when their children attended, and this led to employment as a primetime assistant, and later secretarial positions at Wayne High School. She also worked on contract for the City of Fort Wayne and other administrative positions. Bruce and Deb have been blessed with two sons, Brad (wife Lindsey), and Dan (wife Carmen). They also thank God for their 5 beautiful grandchildren, Reed, Jack, Emerson, Nolan and Alanna.

