Fall Leaf Raking Assistance

Autumn is here and that means leaves are already beginning to fall! Leaf raking may seem like a simple job for a lot of us, but we know that many of Fort Wayne’s elderly or disabled residents may be burdened by the task. If you need help raking your leaves to the curb this fall, please contact NeighborLink by calling 260.209.0074, or post your projects directly on the NeighborLink website at www.nlfw.org.

If you’d like to volunteer to help rake leaves, you can sign up at www.nlfw.org to help tackle the projects that come in through our website, or you can identify a project in your neighborhood and connect directly with that neighbor. Join NeighborLink’s grassroots effort to help our neighbors in need and meet our goal of completing 125 leaf raking projects in 2021!

NeighborLink Fort Wayne is a 501(c)3 nonprofit Christian ministry that invites Fort Wayne residents and organizations to seek free assistance from their neighbors and invites Fort Wayne residents to join volunteer project teams to provide free assistance. NeighborLink Fort Wayne volunteers have completed over 900 projects so far this year.

NeighborLink Fort Wayne’s mission is practical, neighbor-to-neighbor expressions of God’s love. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, visit www.nlfw.org or call 260.209.0074.