Monday, November 1, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

New Fort Wayne Community Identification Card Program

The Waynedale News Staff

Mayor Tom Henry and Catholic Charities announced a partnership to establish a Fort Wayne Community Identification Card program.

The program will be implemented through a mayoral executive order, which was signed by Mayor Henry today and Catholic Charities will serve as the fiscal agent and issuer of the cards. This is a proactive effort to recognize all citizens in our community and demonstrate respect, value, diversity, and inclusion.

Providing an identification card for populations that have challenges obtaining other forms of photo identification would assist individuals with tasks such as accessing City of Fort Wayne services where identification is required.

The cities of South Bend, Goshen, Elkhart, and Plymouth have similar programs in place and have found that community partners such as schools and hospitals have accepted the identification cards.

Click to advertise on this website

“The City of Fort Wayne and Catholic Charities are committed to making a positive difference for individuals and families as we strive to be a welcoming community,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s critical that we invest in the lives of our citizens. I’m looking forward to positive outcomes from our collective efforts to be a recognized leader in providing excellent services.”

“Catholic Charities is proud to work with the City of Fort Wayne to create the first Fort Wayne Community Identification Card program,” said Catholic Charities Interim CEO, Dan Florin. “We believe by issuing identification cards, our city and all of its citizens will benefit in areas of the economy, culture and safety.”

Individuals may obtain a card by appointment at the office of Catholic Charities by contacting (260) 422-5625. Catholic Charities is located at 915 S. Clinton St. A card for adults 18-64 is $25, youth 17 and younger is $20, and seniors 65 and over is $20.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share1

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff