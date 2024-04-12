A Grieving Community Prepares For Historic Mayoral Caucus

Fort Wayne, a city mourning the unexpected passing of Mayor Tom Henry, is navigating through a period of transition and uncertainty with the recent swearing-in of Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer as acting mayor. This move ensures continuity in the city’s leadership and governance during a challenging time for the community.

Bandemer, who was sworn in by Adam Henry, the nephew of the late Mayor Henry, brings a wealth of experience to his interim role, with over 50 years in local government and business. His tenure as deputy mayor since October 2013 has seen him play a pivotal role in major projects that have elevated Fort Wayne’s status as a desirable destination. Bandemer’s leadership is expected to guide the city through its current period of grief and towards a future defined by stability and continued progress.

However, Fort Wayne’s political landscape is on the brink of a significant change. The Democratic Party is set to conduct a historic caucus, a process prompted by the vacancy left by Mayor Henry’s departure. Precinct party members will convene to elect a new mayor, a situation the city hasn’t encountered since a mayoral vacancy and caucus vote within the Republican party in 1954.

The caucus, scheduled for April 20, has already seen seven Democrats file for candidacy, signaling a competitive race. Candidates include Jorge Hernandez, Mayor Henry’s opponent in the last Democratic primary, and several local leaders and public servants such as Michelle Chambers, Sharon Tucker, Phil GiaQuinta, Palermo Galindo, Austin Knox, and Stephanie Crandall.

In preparation for the caucus, a town hall meeting will be held with the candidates on April 18 at Franklin School Park, allowing the community an opportunity to engage directly with those vying for the mayoral position. This will be followed by the caucus vote two days later at the Lincoln Financial Event Center at Parkview Field. The elected mayor will likely face reelection in 2027, coinciding with what would have been the end of Henry’s term.

The community of Fort Wayne is currently in a period of reflection and adjustment, grappling with the loss of a beloved leader while also looking ahead to a future under new guidance. Bandemer, in his role as acting mayor, has committed to supporting the community and maintaining the normal operation of city government during this interim period. His experience and dedication to Fort Wayne offer a reassuring presence as the city embarks on the path towards selecting its next mayor.