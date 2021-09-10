INDIANA CELEBRATES ARCHAEOLOGY MONTH

This is the 26th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana.

First came Indiana Archaeology Week, which ran from 1996-2001. Starting the next year, the celebration expanded to Indiana Archaeology Month. This year’s celebration started in the beginning of September, which Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Indiana Archaeology Month.

All month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past. Through the past years’ celebrations, thousands of members of the public have been able to experience archaeology in this and many other ways.

A variety of events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations, and individuals throughout Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) coordinates the activities. A schedule of events is at on.IN.gov/dhpa

“Archaeology Month allows Hoosiers the opportunity to learn a little about our Indiana ancestors and a lot about ourselves,” said DNR Director Bortner, who is also the State Historic Preservation Officer. “Each year the DHPA team selects a fun new theme to educate and inspire.”

State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, noting that the theme of this year’s Archaeology Month poster, shown at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth, is “Cheers, Indiana! Archaeology and the Production of Hoosier Spirits”, said:

“Studying patterns of the production, distribution, and consumption of Indiana goods is one area of historical archaeological research that can inform us about the lives of past Hoosiers.”

Overall, archaeologists have recorded more than 73,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping shape public understanding of the pre-contact and historic people who also called the land we now call Indiana home.