WAYNE HS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS!

Wayne High School celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and will kick off the celebration with an open house from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The open house will allow alumni and others who are interested a chance to see the high school as it has been since opening in 1971 before renovations begin in January.

Visitors will be able to tour the building, record memories and share high school stories and enjoy light refreshments.

Wayne High School is set to receive major renovations including HVAC, lighting, and security improvements as well as window replacements and building finishes.

According to FWCS School Board President Julie Hollingsworth, Wayne High School is the last of the district’s high schools to get a major renovation.

“It will include new lighting, new flooring, HVAC units in the classrooms, renovating gyms and the auditorium, all things we’ve done at Northrop High School,” said Hollingsworth.

Wayne High School is named for General Anthony Wayne, for whom Fort Wayne is also named. Mad Anthony Wayne was an Army general in the Revolutionary War. He later served in the Pennsylvania State Legislature and as a representative of Georgia in the U.S. Congress. President George Washington then asked him to lead an expedition in the Northwest during the Indian War, which included battles in Indiana.

Wayne High School offers a rigorous pathway of instruction for students pursuing a more traditional high school experience. It offers a strong Business program, complete with dual credit opportunities and a rich professional internship program. In addition, dual credit is offered through Ivy Tech and IPFW in the language arts, sciences, mathematics and social sciences. Wayne High School prides itself on an active student body with a desire to serve the community in which they live and study. Students understand the benefits of scholastic achievement as well as the rewards of social interaction in an effort to build leadership skills. Wayne offers IPFW’s Upward Bound Program, which provides tutoring and homework assistance for students, and is home to the District’s Air Force Junior Reserve Training Corps (JROTC) Program, which instills the values of citizenship, service to the community, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. Wayne also offers the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Program to assist students with developing life skills and helping them make the transition to education or immediate entry into the workforce after high school.

Notable Wayne High School alumni include: