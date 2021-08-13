SEEKING FOREVER HOME FOR SPECIAL NEEDS DOG

Humane Fort Wayne is looking for the perfect forever home for Macy, a special needs pooch with a big personality.

One year ago, Macy, a paralyzed Pit Bull Mix traveled from an overcrowded and under resourced shelter in Mississippi – with her custom wheelchair in tow. Since then, she’s been in the care of an incredible foster family who’ve worked hand-in-hand with Humane Fort Wayne’s staff and veterinary team to increase her mobility through water therapy, exercise, establishing a daily routine, and of course, lots of love.

“At Humane Fort Wayne, we pride ourselves on doing whatever it takes to save a life. Sometimes that’s simple. Sometimes it’s anything but. And Macy certainly falls into the latter category,” said Jessica Henry, Executive Director of Humane Fort Wayne. “We know her perfect home is out there, and we’re asking for the community’s help to find it”.

Because of her condition, the care Macy requires on a daily basis is extensive, so the type of home she requires is very specific. Macy can only be left alone for 2-3 hours, so she’d do best in a home where someone is almost always home. In addition to needing a wheelchair-friendly environment, she will need a home without cats, small dogs, or small children/babies.

Humane Fort Wayne is asking that serious inquiries only should be directed to Kris Brandt (260-744-0454 or kbrandt@humanefw.org). Interested individuals will need to fill out an application and be approved to adopt, give 24-hours’ notice for an appointment, and will meet a Humane Fort Wayne staff member at the foster’s home where Macy is most comfortable.

To learn more about adoption, complete an application, or to get involved in our Foster Program, visit www.humanefw.org.

