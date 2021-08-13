THREATENED BUTTERFLIES IN SPOTLIGHT AT MONARCH FESTIVAL

Traveling over 2,800 miles from Mexican forests to Canada every year, monarch butterflies’ annual migration has been called one of the greatest natural phenomena in the insect world. This long-distance, multigeneration migration—and the part area gardens and preserves play in reducing the threats to monarchs—is the focus of the 2021 Monarch Festival at Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Highlighting monarchs’ lifecycle and their incredible transformation, the Monarch Festival includes a variety of programs and activities:

-Displays of live monarchs at different stages of their life cycle, from caterpillars to adults

-Monarch butterfly tagging prior to release

-Educational presentations, learning stations and hands-on activities for all ages

-Hikes on interpretive trails lined with tall native wildflowers to watch these iconic butterflies nectaring or roosting almost close enough to touch

-Plant giveaways – visitors will be offered varieties of milkweed, the only plant on which monarchs lay their eggs, to plant either at Eagle Marsh or take home

-Farmer’s market, offering pollinator-friendly products such as local honey and native plants

-Local partners will be available to discuss projects happening locally to help our native pollinators

General event parking will be along Engle Road (which will be closed) directly in front of Eagle Marsh. You will take a quarter mile migration walk to reach the event from the parking area. Accessible parking will be by the barn/event area. Follow signage and direction from parking attendants.

The event will be part of Visit Fort Wayne’s “Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown” event. Be sure to bring your passport to get your stamp if you’re participating in other ‘tourist’ events that day.

A nonprofit land trust, Little River Wetlands Project restores and protects wetlands in the watershed of the Little River, a tributary of the Wabash River. LRWP’s project area encompasses more than 140,000 acres in Allen and Huntington Counties, Indiana. The organization manages several preserves, including Eagle Marsh, the largest inland urban wetland restoration in the U.S.