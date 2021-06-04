SOUTHWEST STEWARDS HELP TO CLEAN UP FOX ISLAND

Note: Photo edited to preserve confidentiality of some children.

The Southwest Stewards 4-H Club of Allen County officially wrapped up their final meeting of their second year as a new Club – and now looks ahead as they prepare for the 2021 Allen County Fair! This particular meeting hosted their annual Service Project and was conducted on-site at Fox Island County Park. This Park hosts 605 acres of land, miles of marked trails, an abundance of wildlife and various flower beds throughout the preserve.

The Club was specifically involved in both Flower Bed and Trail Maintenance on the morning of Saturday, May 15th, 2021. Members assisted in a variety of tasks including plant removal, trimming and trail debris removal. This concluded a year full of project area workshops that focused on Soil and Water Conservation, Wildflowers, Gingerbread Houses, and Cake Decorating.

The Southwest Stewards 4-H Club unites 22 youth members and meets monthly in Fort Wayne. Contact the local Purdue Extension office to join soon!