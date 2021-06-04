SHOP WAYNEDALE GAME RETURNS TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES

As our Waynedale community businesses continue to pick up the pieces after being negatively impacted by the pandemic for the last year and a half, a group of volunteers proudly announce another round of the “SHOP Waynedale” games set to be played during the week-long event to help bring attention to our beloved local businesses.

“The SHOP Waynedale event will replace our traditional 1,500+ person ‘A Walk In Waynedale’ event for a variety of reasons, including the fact that we start designing the event in March and at that time it was unclear if COVID would cancel our efforts.” Camille Garrison, Event Chair continued, “So, since last year’s SHOP Waynedale was so much fun to play, and it’s an event people can choose how socially distanced they want to be, we decided that this was the best way to get as many people involved as possible to support our local businesses.”

From Monday, June 21 to Sunday, June 27, anyone who would like to play can participate to win prizes! The “Gamebook” containing the “Passport To Waynedale” and “Waynedale Scavenger Hunt” games can be found in the June 18, 2021 edition of The Waynedale News, or can be picked up at one of the many participating businesses.

Families can participate to win prizes from local businesses by completing a “Passport To Waynedale” game, where they get a stamp at each participating business they visit. And for those who want a little more of a challenge, participants can try to figure out the “Waynedale Scavenger Hunt.” Playing each game enters each family a chance to win some prizes & gift certificates from local businesses. Top prize is $500 to be spent in Waynedale!

If you’re short on cash, don’t worry, there’s no purchase necessary to win any of the thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes and gift certificates. And you’ll want to take advantage of a variety of specials and discounts that participating businesses will be offering throughout the week in support of the cause. Garrison also mentioned that this event is not just for Waynedale residents, it is open to anyone who would like to participate.

“Since we’ve relied heavily in the past on our local businesses to subsidize our events, we want to be there for them during their time of need by encouraging people to shop local and support them. So, watch for the SHOP Waynedale signs and Gamebook and get ready to have fun while supporting our community businesses and helping to preserve the landscape of community storefronts.” Garrison said.

If you’re up for the challenge, the rules for the games, as well as a full list of participating business with their discounts and giveaways will be premiered on www.waynedale.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/490001932438554