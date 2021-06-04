BLOOD DONORS CAN RECEIVE A FREE CEDAR FAIR THEME PARK TICKET

The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are joining together to encourage blood donations this summer. Those who come out to donate blood at select blood drives will receive a free Cedar Fair park ticket in thanks for helping save lives.

“The summer months are a crucial time for blood and platelet donations as donations tend to decline due to summer vacations and travel among regular donors,” said Julie Brady, Donor Services Executive for the Red Cross Indiana Blood Services Region. “The Red Cross is grateful to blood and platelet donors for coming together to support patients during this challenging time.

All those who come to donate at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to participating U.S. Cedar Fair parks, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last.

The partnership with Cedar Fair includes 10 parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months when donations decrease but the need remains constant.



How to donate blood

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.



A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.



