PLAY. WIN LOCAL PRIZES. SHOP LOCALLY!

They’re back by popular demand! The games that thousands played last year are set to offer some great local prizes for winners again next week. Volunteer organizers of the community event say that if you’re up for a good challenge, you will love this year’s rendition of SHOP Waynedale.

From Monday, June 21 to Sunday, June 27, anyone who would like to play can participate to win prizes! No purchase necessary. The “Gamebook” containing the “Passport To Waynedale” and “Waynedale Scavenger Hunt” games can be found in this (June 18, 2021) edition of The Waynedale News, or can be picked up at one of the many participating businesses.

Families can play to win prizes from local businesses by completing a “Passport To Waynedale” game, where they get a stamp at each participating business they visit. And for those who want a little more of a challenge, participants can try to figure out the “Waynedale Scavenger Hunt”. Playing each game enters each family a chance to win some prizes & gift certificates from local businesses. Top prize is $500 to be spent in Waynedale!

Once completed, they can be dropped off at the Waynedale Library (ACPL) at 2200 Lower Huntington Rd in Fort Wayne or they may be mailed to The Waynedale News at 2505 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46809.

But, it’s not just about playing and winning. This event was designed and organized by a group of volunteers to put a spotlight on the community and help encourage awareness of the many businesses along Waynedale’s main business districts to help and preserve the many locally owned storefronts.

“As our Waynedale community businesses continue to pick up the pieces after being negatively impacted by the pandemic for the last year and a half, a group of volunteers proudly announce another round of the “SHOP Waynedale” games set to be played during the week-long event to help bring attention to our beloved local businesses.” Camille Garrison, Event Chair said.

If you’re short on cash, don’t worry, there’s no purchase necessary to win any of the thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes and gift certificates. And you’ll want to take advantage of a variety of specials and discounts that participating businesses will be offering throughout the week in support of the cause. Garrison also mentioned that this event is not just for Waynedale residents, it is open to anyone who would like to participate.

The following are some of the discounts and contests local businesses are hosting:

1st Source Bank – Stop by to enter to win a prize package!

Bobick’s Golf Headquarters – Free small bucket of balls with each passport stamp.

Crescendo Coffee & More – Buy an ice cream cone, get a second free. Valid 3p-8p Mon-Sat & Sun 3-6p, limit one per customer.

Dairy Queen – One free small cone with each passport stamp.

Hair Affair Salon Enter – to win a drawing, plus a free goody bag with each passport stamp.

Hello Sunshine Bakery – $1.00 off a cookie. Limit one offer per customer.

It’s Personal Embroidery & Alterations – Buy one keychain, get 50% off second keychain.

Landing Zone Coffee Co. – 50¢ off any drink.

Nine Mile Restaurant – Free non-alcoholic beverage with every meal purchased. Present Passport or mention Shop Waynedale.

Pizza Hut – Buy a medium or large pizza & receive a free order of bakery sticks.

Rich’s Cafe – Stop by to enter to win a prize package!

Sparkle Cleaners – 20% off each $25 order with each passport stamp.

Superior Auto – Stop by to enter to win a prize package!

Walgreen’s – 15% off any photo order.

If you’re up for the challenge, the rules for the games, as well as a full list of participating business with their discounts and giveaways will be premiered on www.waynedale.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/490001932438554

Event organizers would like to thank everyone who had a part to make this event possible, including: The Waynedale News, Allen County Public Library, Graphx Direct, AutoZone, Bandido’s, Blake Aesthetics Family Dentistry, Brookwood Golf Course, Crazy Pinz, Dairy Queen, Edward Jones – Shawn Wall, Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Homes, Fort Wayne Metals, Frecker Optical, Hair Affair Salon, Hair Barn, Hall’s Original Drive-In, It’s Personal Embroidery & Alterations, Kington Residence, Lassus Bros Oil, Inc., Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning, Mattress Man, Midwest America FCU, Nine Mile Restaurant, Penguin Point, Pizza Hut – Waynedale, Reddy’s Bluffton Road Marathon, Sandpoint Living Interiors, Sparkle Cleaners, Subway, The Clock Shoppe, The Stand, Thunder Bowl, UltraZone, Walgreen’s, VFW Post 1421, Vintage Treasures Antique Mall, Wings Etc., & Winterset Neighborhood Association.