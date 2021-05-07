Mid-May Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun. 8:45 a.m. Traditional & 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary
Sunday School 10 a.m.
We will be following the same protocols as last summer. Masks required, social distancing, encouraged not to congregate in the Lobby.
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
MISSIONS/ SGB SPONSORED DAN’S FISH FRY
When: Saturday, May 15
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Our Mission/SGB committee is sponsoring a drive thru “Dan’s Fish Fry” on Saturday, May 15, from 4-6:30 p.m. The fish dinner will consist of: 6 pieces of fish, chips, applesauce, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a brownie for $10. Tickets will be presold at church between services on the Sundays of April 25, May 2 & 9. You may also purchase tickets in the Church Office during the weeks of April 26-30, May 3-7, and May 10-14 from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. All proceeds from the fish fry will be used to help support our International, National, and Local missions.
Cost: $10 a ticket
Contact: 747-7424
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER (Drive-thru sack lunch)
When: Monday, May 10
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Volunteers will be providing sack meals on Monday, May 10th from 5-6 p.m. It will be drive-thru only.
Cost: Free
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
BIBLE STUDIES ON SUNDAY – Timely Topics – Each Sunday is a stand-alone study.
When: After worship @ 11:00 AM
Where: Sanctuary
Who: Adult – Youth
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
MEN’S BIBLE STUDY
When: 1st Saturday of each month @ 7:00 AM
Where: Renaissance Restaurant 1033 E Tillman Road Ft Wayne IN 46816
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
SERVICES NOW LIVE-STREAMED
Service is streamed each Sunday. Also available on Facebook. Social distancing is followed.
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Sunday 9:30am
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
