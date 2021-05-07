Mid-May Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun. 8:45 a.m. Traditional & 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary

Sunday School 10 a.m.

We will be following the same protocols as last summer. Masks required, social distancing, encouraged not to congregate in the Lobby.

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

MISSIONS/ SGB SPONSORED DAN’S FISH FRY

When: Saturday, May 15

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Our Mission/SGB committee is sponsoring a drive thru “Dan’s Fish Fry” on Saturday, May 15, from 4-6:30 p.m. The fish dinner will consist of: 6 pieces of fish, chips, applesauce, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a brownie for $10. Tickets will be presold at church between services on the Sundays of April 25, May 2 & 9. You may also purchase tickets in the Church Office during the weeks of April 26-30, May 3-7, and May 10-14 from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. All proceeds from the fish fry will be used to help support our International, National, and Local missions.

Cost: $10 a ticket

Contact: 747-7424

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER (Drive-thru sack lunch)

When: Monday, May 10

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Volunteers will be providing sack meals on Monday, May 10th from 5-6 p.m. It will be drive-thru only.

Cost: Free

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

BIBLE STUDIES ON SUNDAY – Timely Topics – Each Sunday is a stand-alone study.

When: After worship @ 11:00 AM

Where: Sanctuary

Who: Adult – Youth

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

MEN’S BIBLE STUDY

When: 1st Saturday of each month @ 7:00 AM

Where: Renaissance Restaurant 1033 E Tillman Road Ft Wayne IN 46816

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

SERVICES NOW LIVE-STREAMED

Service is streamed each Sunday. Also available on Facebook. Social distancing is followed.

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Sunday 9:30am

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

