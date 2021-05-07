Residents can learn how to install a rain garden and soak up stormwater in their yard by attending an upcoming City Utilities’ Rain Garden Workshop.

Four free rain garden workshops are 90 minutes long and offer residents detailed guidance on planting a rain garden.

A rain garden is a landscaped area that holds rainwater runoff for a few hours to a few days using native plants that help the soil soak up more water.

After a rain event, the water slowly soaks into the ground. The gardens help residents reduce standing water on their property and reduce the amount of runoff that goes into combined sewers, which improves water quality in our rivers. Compared with a grassed lawn area, a rain garden may allow 30% more water to be absorbed.

Each session requires pre-registration and is limited to the first 20 enrollees.

To register, call 311 or 427-8311.

Spring 2021 Rain Garden Workshops:

– Saturday, May 8, 8:30–10 am, In-Person Packard Park Pavilion, 427 Kinsmoor Ave . Pre-registration required. Protective face masks are required.

– Thursday, May 13, 11:30 am -12:45 pm VIRTUAL via ZOOM pre-registration required.

– Saturday, May 22, 9:30 am – 10:45 am. In-Person Salomon Farm 817 W. Dupont Rd. Pre-registration required. Protective face masks are required.

The Riverview Native Nursery will have a native plant sale from 9:00 am to noon at Salomon Farm Park – Big Red Barn on March 22.