PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES CAN RECEIVE FREE TRANSPORTATION FOR COVID19 VACCINATIONS

With COVID19 vaccination eligibility opening to all Hoosiers ages 16 and up, The League is working to ensure that access to transportation is not a barrier to participation for people with disabilities. The organization is coordinating free rides for people within its Northeast Indiana service area to receive their COVID19 vaccination. This opportunity is open to all people with any type of disability who are currently eligible for vaccination in the following counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley.

While having a disability alone does not put one at greater risk for contracting COVID19 compared with others, many people with disabilities have co-morbidities that can make them especially vulnerable to complications and/or death should they contract the virus. As a Center for Independent Living and an organization that is guided strongly by consumer choice, The League believes it is imperative for any person with a disability who chooses to be vaccinated, be able to do so. One barrier to that choice is accessible and affordable transportation, and while this barrier exists for many people with disabilities, it is even greater for those living in rural and suburban communities.

John Guingrich, President/CEO of The League, states, “Adults with disabilities make up nearly 25% of the population in northeast Indiana. We are honored to support our peers with disabilities and do our part in the fight against COVID.”

The League’s case coordinators are available during regular business hours to coordinate transportation to existing appointments, and, if needed, may assist in scheduling the COVID19 vaccination appointment. Laura Lindsay, Director of Programs and Services at The League, says “By assisting with access to COVID19 vaccines, we are helping many people regain their independence to interact with friends and family in the community.”

Transportation scheduling takes time and same day service is not guaranteed. If assistance is needed, contact the agency as soon as possible to ensure availability of service. For more information or to arrange transportation, please contact The League at 260-441-0551