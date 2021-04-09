Thursday, April 15, 2021
NEW OUTDOOR FITNESS PARK, DOWNTOWN

The Waynedale News Staff

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the official ribbon cutting for its AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park on March 31 at the downtown Community Center, 233 W. Main Street. Mayor Tom Henry and representatives from AARP were on hand to help cut the ribbon on the fitness structure, which is part of a nationwide project sponsored by AARP and fitness equipment manufacturer FitLot.

The shaded fitness park features a variety of exercise equipment designed for all ages and ability levels. Parks and Recreation officials encourage citizens to come downtown to try out the equipment and to participate in the circuit sessions being offered by FitLot-certified coaches. Both drop-in and pre-registered classes will be available, and the park will be open for free exercise throughout the day.

“We are so appreciative of AARP selecting Fort Wayne, and specifically the Community Center, to represent their goal of encouraging healthy and effective exercise,” said Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “While this park will certainly be an asset for our community’s older citizens, we think everyone can benefit from having this equipment in a readily accessible area in downtown Fort Wayne. We hope everyone has a chance to check out the park and even take an exercise class or two here.”

There are still some FitLot-certified coach positions available at the Community Center. To learn more about the positions, call Mary Wagner-Stockman at 260-427-6460.

For more information about the Outdoor Fitness Park and the classes offered at the Community Center, call 260-427-6460 or visit FortWayneParks.org

