April 9, 2021 – Local Ads
WILL BABYSIT
Waynedale Area
Call Linda, 260-449-5390
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
CONSTRUCTION CAREERS
T-E INCORPORATED is hiring laborers, operators and supervisors.
Excellent wages ranging from $18-$30 per hour, plus full benefits based on experience and interview.
Submit application by email to te@t-einc.com or 8620 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
2 ESTATE SALES
#1 – 5831 Woodheath Ave, April 9 & 10, 9a-5p. Furniture, House Holds, House Full.
#2 – 812 Rewill Dr, April 9 & 10, 9a-5p. Quality Furniture, Records, Tools, Kitchenware & much more.
GARAGE SALE
April 22 8:30am-6pm, April 23 8am-7pm, April 24 8:30am-2pm
Masks Required.
Ossian United Menthodist Church, 201 W. Mill Street. 260-622-4326
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
LAWN MOWING
Weekly lawn mowing, fertilizing and rolling lawns.
Residential and commercial.
Reasonable rates.
Over 35 years experience.
For a FREE estimate call 625-6904 Ask for Ron
LAWN SERVICE
I am 16 and have a passion for landscaping and lawn care.
Please Text, call or email (260) 355-8623, ross.2004young@yahoo.com
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
