April 9, 2021 – Local Ads

WILL BABYSIT

Waynedale Area

Call Linda, 260-449-5390

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

CONSTRUCTION CAREERS

T-E INCORPORATED is hiring laborers, operators and supervisors.

Excellent wages ranging from $18-$30 per hour, plus full benefits based on experience and interview.

Submit application by email to te@t-einc.com or 8620 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

2 ESTATE SALES

#1 – 5831 Woodheath Ave, April 9 & 10, 9a-5p. Furniture, House Holds, House Full.

#2 – 812 Rewill Dr, April 9 & 10, 9a-5p. Quality Furniture, Records, Tools, Kitchenware & much more.

GARAGE SALE

April 22 8:30am-6pm, April 23 8am-7pm, April 24 8:30am-2pm

Masks Required.

Ossian United Menthodist Church, 201 W. Mill Street. 260-622-4326

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

LAWN MOWING

Weekly lawn mowing, fertilizing and rolling lawns.

Residential and commercial.

Reasonable rates.

Over 35 years experience.

For a FREE estimate call 625-6904 Ask for Ron

LAWN SERVICE

I am 16 and have a passion for landscaping and lawn care.

Please Text, call or email (260) 355-8623, ross.2004young@yahoo.com

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

