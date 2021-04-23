40,000 POUNDS OF PET FOOD DONATED TO HELP FAMILIES IN NEED

Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry is receiving 40,000 pounds of pet food thanks to a generous donation from Hill’s Pet Nutrition through its Disaster Relief Network made in coordination with the Humane Society of the United States and the Community Harvest Food Bank.

“We know that Hoosiers have been struggling to care for their pets throughout the pandemic and are grateful for all of the work that Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry does to ensure that pets can stay where they belong—with their people,” said Samantha Morton, Indiana state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are inspired by Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s generosity and commitment to supporting Indiana animal welfare organizations.”

“Hill’s is a company dedicated to providing the best possible pet nutrition for dogs and cats,” said Nicki Baty, president of Hill’s U.S. “That mission becomes even more critical when pets are in need. We’re grateful for this opportunity to partner with the Humane Society of the United States and Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, by providing nutritional support for pet families in Northern Indiana who need it most.”

“We are so grateful to be in a position to help our community and partners in pet retention programs in this way, especially the work we were able to continue through a pandemic,” said Rochele Watson, executive director of Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. “Without the help of our phenomenal volunteers, donors and a city that supports animal welfare services, we could not have taken on this project. It takes a village and I’m so proud and humbled by this one.”

The Humane Society of the United States

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, they take on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries. With their affiliates, they rescue and care for tens of thousands of animals every year through their animal rescue team’s work and other hands-on animal care services. They fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society.

Learn more about their work at humanesociety.org. Subscribe to Kitty Block’s blog, A Humane World. Follow the HSUS Media Relations department on Twitter. Read the award-winning All Animals magazine. Listen to the Humane Voices Podcast.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

At Hill’s, our decades of science and research guide us in creating nutrition that’s a step ahead —so pets and pet parents can enjoy every day together. As the US #1 Veterinarian Recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill’s Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill’s Science Diet, Hill’s Healthy Advantage and Hill’s Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about Hill’s, our products and our forward-thinking approach to nutrition, visit us at HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

This article is sponsored by The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, which provides pet food at no cost for pet owners who are struggling financially and cannot afford their pets. In 2020, Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry distributed 76,517 pounds of food to help pets and their owners in Northern Indiana. Since Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry opened in 2010, the organization has helped dramatically reduced the number of animals surrendered to local shelters. You can learn more about Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry’s Community Distributions at fwpetfoodpantry.com/get-hel