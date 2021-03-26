GRASSROOTS ORGANIZATION PUTS DOWN ROOTS

Save Maumee Grassroots Organization began as a group of friends wanting to make the Maumee River and its watershed a healthier ecosystem. In 2005, the first project was launched with a community litter pick up. Fast forward to 2020. Save Maumee has collected 18 tons of litter, planted over 4,500 native trees and 1000 pounds of native seed along different sections of the Maumee River and its tributaries, through 100% volunteer effort.

Volunteers show off multiple piles of trash and a full dumpster after a cleanup day.

In December of 2020, Save Maumee was gifted 58 acres on the Maumee River. This includes an 11 acre closed landfill and two wetland areas bordering the Maumee River and Trier Ditch. Save Maumee now has a home base to broaden streambank rehabilitation and educational efforts.

The public is invited to celebrate Save Maumee’s 16th annual Earth Day at their new property, Rose Ave. Rehab at 501 Rose Ave New Haven, Indiana on April 17th from 11:00 am-4:00 pm. The group plans to pick-up litter, plant seed, and celebrate being outside! Event is rain or shine.

On April 24th 2021, Save Maumee will host the annual fundraiser, Farewell Miss Maumee, where we will say goodbye to founder Abigail King. Abby will be taking a year long sabbatical in the rainforests of Costa Rica with her fiancé, Brent Warner. The event will include local food truck dining, local vendors selling their wares, artists doing live paintings, belly dancing, fire spinning and more! There will be eight local bands and performances to entertain throughout the day and into the night. The funds raised from this event will go directly to restoring the health of the Maumee River through public, hands-on projects. Tickets are available on our website or at the gate. Parking will be at Kreager Park, with a shuttle provided to and from your vehicle, or you can ride your bike.

“Working with people who care about our waterways has been the best 15 years of my life. The new property has plenty of needed work to be done to help the drainage of Trier Ditch. I know the Board is capable and willing to fulfill Save Maumee’s mission while I am gone. Ya’ll won’t even miss me,” founder Abigail Frost-King laughs.

Andrea Hamman, Save Maumee’s new President says, “The 4 years I have spent with the Board taught me about ecology, forestry, plant identification and what activism really means. Being present, outspoken and respectful yields the best results when you are working to move other people to be involved in water quality issues. I am looking forward to the future of the newly donated site and the future of the organization. Everyone should come to our events and find out!” Farewell Miss Maumee, Saturday April 24: savemaumee.org/farewellfundraiser

The purpose of Save Maumee Grassroots Organization is to preserve, protect and improve the ecosystems of the Upper Maumee River and watershed by increasing public awareness through advocacy, collaboration, education and hands-on projects