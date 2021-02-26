OVERCOMING THE PANDEMIC TO HELP FURRY & FEATHERED LOVED ONES

During the pandemic and ensuing shutdowns, the staff at Aboite Animal Clinic (4142 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne) has gone above and beyond to care for their furry little patients. Many may not immediately realize that veterinarians, in good faith, cannot just close their doors when things get tough because pets depend on regular checkups and emergency services in the same way that people depend on hospitals.

Dr. Sunil Gupta, who has been a practicing veterinarian since 1984, as the leader of his “Care Team”, has been focused on building relationships with clients (and patients) in their state-of-the-art facility in Southwest Fort Wayne. So, when things changed in the spring of 2020, they began to pivot to make it all work. Gupta shared, “Throughout the pandemic, as others [veterinary clinics] closed, we had many referrals and actually got much busier. With the increased workload, we added curbside services and took the extra effort to communicate with our clients over the phones or spoke to them directly outside.”

MaRissa Smith, a Veterinary Technician at Aboite Animal Clinic continued, “These efforts are still in practice today as well as mask requirements and taking extra time to do major disinfecting between each patient. We follow every CDC precaution and recommendation to keep everyone safe.”

Smith says that the staff at Aboite Animal Clinic made every attempt to be flexible for clients and their pets needs and make a true effort to go above and beyond to help. She also noted that they have a wide range of services including emergency services, microchipping, wellness plans, surgery, animal dentistry, grooming, boarding and more.

Not sure when to bring an animal in? Smith says that you are welcome to call them first for at-home solutions and recommendations before taking the next step. She says that helping over the phone and regular pet wellness checks are the first line of defense in keeping pets healthy.

With the many changes and challenges that the past year brought, Dr. Gupta and the staff at Aboite Animal Clinic look forward to major improvements and expansions that could potentially happen before the end of 2021. The current plan is to enlarge their boarding to 70-80 runs, as well as to expand their grooming facility, adding advanced bathing technology, which would be an independent building instead of an offset of the vet clinic.

In a final statement, Smith says, “Whether its staying at home or if you need to come into the office, if there is anything you need, we’re happy to help and we’re available to discuss anything even if it’s a small issue or large one, we can advise you on any medical issue. We also have an emergency pager that is available 24/7 even if we are not in the office.”

