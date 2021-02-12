FREE COUNSELING SUPPORT SERVICES

Turnstone Center has recently added counseling support services to its programs and services that represent the most comprehensive offering for people with disabilities under one roof in the country. For those who are eligible, Turnstone’s counseling services may currently be accessed for free thanks in part to funding from a Community Development Block Grant from the City of Fort Wayne.

“Mental health is a key element of well-being and has a significant impact on habits, choices, relationships, and more,” said Luke Morgan, Turnstone’s Chief Program Officer. “At least 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 children could benefit from mental health services. Adding counseling services to our already extensive scope of services allows Turnstone to further support the needs of our clients and overall health of the community.”

Short-term and long-term counseling services may help individuals navigate the challenges and uncertainties of life. Turnstone specifically offers unique expertise in coming alongside individuals or caregivers to support them with the unique experiences that can come with physical, intellectual, developmental, and visual disabilities.

Common situations that could benefit from counseling support include:

• Feeling overwhelmed

• dealing with grief and loss

• going through a life transition

• difficulty in relationships

• burdens from caregiving

• parenting concerns

• challenging child behavior

• abuse and/or neglect

• academic or professional struggles

• anxiety/depression

• experiencing a life crisis

• working through high levels of stress



All ages, abilities, and life circumstances are eligible to access counseling services at Turnstone. Insurance coverage and other grant funds are currently covering counseling services free of charge to eligible individuals. Counseling services are conveniently available in-person at Turnstone or virtually. Based on availability, scheduled counseling sessions may be arranged around existing Turnstone appointments.

Turnstone Center provides programs and services for over 3000 children and adults with disabilities every year thanks to critical support from community donors, sponsors and partners like: AWS Foundation, Parkview Health, Parkview Physicians Group, Parkview Sports Medicine, & Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana Pro Resources Staffing Services, and Steel Dynamics, Inc.

To inquire about or schedule a counseling session, please call (260)483-2100 or email KathyB@turnstone.org