LECTURES EXPLORE A CENTURY OF SEEING THIS PLACE WE CALL HOME

The Centlivre House is a beautiful reminder of the heritage of the Centlivre family in Fort Wayne. Learn more April 17 when Karen Richards presents “Historic Homes of the Fort Wayne Rich and Famous” for ARCH’s Fun & Free Lecture Series, online via Zoom.

ARCH’s 2021 Fun & Free Lecture Series offers its audience well more than a century of new ways to see this place we call home — all presented in a new way.

With the support of our friends at The History Center and due to ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions, in-person lectures will not be offered to the public this year. ARCH is using the same technology The History Center is using for its Mather Lecture Series and will livestream its lectures to everyone who requests a Zoom link in advance.

The series begins this year with a recognition of Black History Month and the role places and people in Fort Wayne and Allen County played in guiding enslaved African-Americans to freedom in the decades before the Civil War.

This year’s topics are (were):

“The Underground Railroad in Fort Wayne,” presented by Michael Galbraith. 11 a.m. Feb. 20. Galbraith, former ARCH Executive Director and current board member, used to work in one of Fort Wayne’s Underground Railroad sites, the Alexander T. Rankin House, now ARCH’s office. His talk highlighted the role played by Fort Wayne activists and sites. He pulled together scholarship and family recollections that kept the stories alive of the work of the abolitionists and the Underground Railroad that helped slaves to freedom.

“Understanding Modern House Styles,” presented by Connie Haas Zuber. 11 a.m. March 20. Zuber, ARCH’s Executive Director, takes on the challenge of learning how to talk about post-World War II house styles that are now becoming officially historic. It’s new vocabulary that has the potential to help us appreciate what’s worth saving about this new crop of our built heritage.

“Historic Homes of the Fort Wayne Rich and Famous,” presented by Karen Richards. 11 a.m. April 17. Richards, longtime ARCH board member and volunteer and one of our most popular lecturers, is applying her gift for a good story to a survey of historic and important homes that Fort Wayne’s leading families built and lived in through the years.

“Remembering the Flood of 1913,” presented by Karen Richards. 11 a.m. May 15. Richards looks at the impact, physical and human, of the city’s most damaging flood, revisiting the places affected.

Everyone interested in attending the lectures — virtually — is invited to send an email to archfortwayne@gmail.com asking for a link to the lecture you are interested in. Please send your request no later than 9 a.m. the day of the lecture. Zoom information will be sent out one hour before each lecture to the email you used to send in your request.

For more information, please contact the ARCH office, by email to archfortwayne@gmail.com or by phone (260) 426-5117.

ARCH’s community education programming is supported by funding from Arts United and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.