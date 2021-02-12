EVENTS PLANNED FOR 2021 – Voice Of The Township

Dancers perform in the Wayne Township Trustee Family Fun Day Celebration in 2019.

Hard to believe, but we are halfway through the second month of 2021 already. Despite being the shortest month of the year February is known for a lot of events, like George Washington’s and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays (Now observed on the third Monday as Presidents Day), Black History Month and Random Acts of Kindness Week (February 14-20, 2021). February is the month when a lot of folks dress in red as it is officially American Heart Month, and appropriately

February 14th is Valentine’s Day. So there is a lot to feel warm and fuzzy about in February, and that’s good because we need a little comfort these days.

Here at Wayne Township we are planning the rest of 2021 like things might get back to a semblance of normal after so many of us have suffered through the lockdowns of last year.

We have begun working out plans for our annual Family Fun Day to be held on Saturday, September 18th, an outdoor event held in our own parking lot. We couldn’t hold the festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are planning very carefully with social distancing in mind, and we think we can pull off a safe and responsible event. I’m sure everyone will be looking forward to some outdoor entertainment and camaraderie.

Also in the works are plans for our second annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway scheduled for the holiday season of 2021. At our first event, on December 17, 2020, over 100 families drove, biked or walked through our parking lot to pick up their choice of a turkey or ham for a holiday meal. We got so much positive feedback from that event that we decided to go even bigger in 2021.

Finally, we are working on plans for our annual scholarships. This will be our ninth year offering these educational awards. Last year we changed the name of our Recognizing Achievement Scholarship in order to honor our previous trustee. Now known as the Richard A. Stevenson, Sr. Scholarship, the RASSS is a $500 scholarship for college-bound high school seniors. And for students in grades 11 and under we offer the Academic Encouragement Award, a smaller award meant to encourage younger kids to learn how to apply for scholarships. This will be the fifth year for the AEA. We will be presenting these at our June 2021 Wayne Township Trustee Board meeting. If you or someone you know would like to apply for either of these awards contact our office for details.

With all of our special events our staff gets involved in fund raising so that we don’t have to use Wayne Township tax dollars.

So as more and more people are getting vaccinated and learning to deal with the challenges of this pandemic, here’s looking forward to better days ahead in 2021. Happy Valentine’s Day!