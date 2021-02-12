Friday, February 12, 2021
CITY’S HOMEOWNER REPAIR PROGRAM OPENS

The City of Fort Wayne is offering assistance to qualified homeowners who cannot afford to have their furnace, air conditioning, or roof replaced. The Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services announced that it began accepting applications for the zero interest loan program on Feb. 1.

Qualified applicants must own their home, it must be their primary residence and the home must be located within City limits. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, or $56,900 for a family of four.

The program offers zero percent interest ten-year loans on the replacement projects.

How can residents apply? Residents should call 260-427-8585. They will be asked a series of brief questions and then will be asked to leave their contact information on a voicemail system. Someone from the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will call them back to determine their eligibility.

Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is limited. Residents will be served on a first-come first-serve basis and the program will be closed once funds are committed.

More information about the program can be found at www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/housing/homeowner-repair

