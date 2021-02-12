ACCOUNTING & PLANNING HELP FOR STRUGGLING BUSINESSES

In recent months, the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center (NEI-SBDC) has been connecting its clients that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 virus with area marketing professionals, providing no-cost assistance to help business owners get their companies back on track. Several clients have taken advantage of this unique program and have provided positive feedback about the services received, according to NEI-SBDC Regional Director Wes Shie.

The center now announces that it is adding no-cost accounting assistance and strategic planning consultations as additional forms of help available to pandemic-impacted businesses. Clients seeking assistance with any type of accounting-related issue—such as financial or cost analysis, troubleshooting or the development of customized spreadsheets—are being referred by NEI-SBDC business advisors to a local partnering accountant who is available to provide help at no cost to the client. For clients impacted by COVID-19 who are seeking direction with the “big picture,” strategic planning assistance is available through a local business consultant who specializes in helping entrepreneurs recover from the pandemic and re-establish themselves as successful small businesses.

These complimentary services, available only to clients of the NEI-SBDC, are funded in part through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the federal CARES Act to enable the center to increase its no-cost counseling services for businesses that were in operation prior to COVID-19 and have been impacted by the pandemic. The goal is to support long-term economic recovery for small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the region by helping them recover from the coronavirus-related impact they have experienced since the pandemic outbreak in early 2020.

NEI-SBDC business advisors also are available to provide clients with a variety of other no-cost services, such as assistance with business plans, financial projections, market research and the development of marketing materials. In addition, the center offers low-cost workshops in partnership with the Division of Continuing Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The online courses are available through the Purdue Fort Wayne website.

The Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosted by Purdue University Fort Wayne and its Division of Continuing Studies, and is headquartered at the Purdue Fort Wayne Hobson Center, 4312 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne IN 46815. The Northeast Indiana SBDC is part of the state-wide Indiana Small Business Development Center (Indiana SBDC) network, which is hosted by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). The Northeast Indiana SBDC serves a 10-county area through its regional headquarters, as well as through outreach sites that are hosted by local chambers of commerce or economic development offices. Funding partners include the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the IEDC, Purdue Fort Wayne, the City of Fort Wayne, and the Community Development Corporation (CDC) of Northeast Indiana.

For more information on NEI-SBDC services, or to become a client, area small business owners and entrepreneurs should contact the NEI-SBDC at 260-481-0500 or visit www.isbdc.org