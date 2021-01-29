LEGACY NOW OFFERS PLUMBING SVCS

According to Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning (6502 Bluffton Road/ 260-747-1800) one of the most important but overlooked components to home care is plumbing. Especially now, when overnight winter temperatures are at the lowest point of the entire year, being aware of places with water supply pipes in your home that could freeze, how to protect them, and having a plan of who to call when repairs need to be made is important for all homeowners.

The Griffin family has been serving the area with HVAC services since 1962, but due to customer demand, they are now opening a plumbing division of their organization. “We had a lot of customers who would call in wondering if we could do simple plumbing repairs for them. So, to better serve our new and existing customers, we’re announcing the expansion of plumbing services.” Steve Wright, Vice President of Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning continued, “It will be the same reliable and timely service that we’ve provided to our customers in the past. We’re known for our response time and attention to detail in order to take care of customers to the best of our ability.”

Wright says to give them a call for help with services such as water heaters, water softeners, sump pumps, toilet repairs, fixture replacement and installations. However, repairs that involve drains or drain cleanouts are not included.

Some winter plumbing tips you may want to consider include:

Leaks, no matter the season, add to wasted water and utility expenses, so the sooner you address them, the better. Should the leaky area freeze in the winter, the water will expand. Before you go to bed, if the temperature is forecasted to dip below freezing, turn on a faucet with pipes running along an exterior wall for a slow drip. This keeps the water flowing, which reduces the risk of freezing. It also protects against burst pipes if the water does freeze, because it prevents pressure from building up between the faucet and an ice formation. Open the cabinets that hide your pipes, like the cabinets under your sinks. This allows more heat to flow to them, which can prevent freezing. Add pipe insulation on exposed pipes in your basement, along exterior walls, and outside your home. Wrap pipes in insulation tubes made from fiberglass or polyethylene to add a layer of protection against freezing. All unheated areas of your home that have pipes need pipe insulation. Disconnect outdoor pipes by loosening the hose and turning off the valve leading to the outdoor water spigot. This prevents water from running to exterior lines, where it is more liable to freeze. It also eliminates the risk of water remaining in the hose from damaging the faucet. A ventilated crawl space is often a problem in the winter. Seal off crawl space vents with thick cardboard and duct tape. This will protect any pipes that run through the crawl space. In addition, seal the access to the crawl space to prevent cold air from entering the space. If you have a basement instead of a crawl space, inspect the windows to ensure they are not letting cold air in.

You may have seen Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning’s name and logo on local event sponsorship boards and banners in the past, including as the leading sponsor of the “Waynedale Santa Trolley Tour” on Christmas Eve. Wright says that he and Vicky Griffin, President of the company, believe it is necessary to support the community and they try to give back as often as they can. You may have also noticed their marquee usually displaying inspiring messages at their headquarters on Bluffton Road in the middle of the Waynedale (Fort Wayne) community.

