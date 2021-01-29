CHILDREN’S CHOIR TO HOST VIRTUAL “DO RE MI” FUNDRAISER

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) will host Do Re Mi, on Saturday, February 27, 2021. To best serve our singers, families, and community, Do Re Mi will be live streamed. The live stream is free to the public and begins at 7:00 pm. Guests can tune in as early as 6:30 pm for a preshow of music and participation information.

Do Re Mi is an opportunity to ensure that the gift of music will be available to all children who desire to be a part of the FWCC. The event raises essential funding for the fulfillment of our mission and programs. Even through the challenges of 2020-2021, the FWCC has been dedicated to finding safe and meaningful ways for our singers to actually sing, learn, and connect. Through hybrid rehearsals and careful planning, the FWCC continues to teach music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance.

“The changes required for our programming this year had a significant financial impact,” said Executive Artistic Director, Jonathan Busarow, “which included loss of performance revenue, added expenses for new rehearsal technology, and increased student financial need. It was not an option to cancel Do Re Mi this year, and I am thrilled that our team has found an innovative way to connect with our donors and the community.”

To participate, visit fwcchoir.org. Click on the Do Re Mi banner at the top of our website to register for event updates and information, donate to the FWCC, and view the live stream on February 27. The FWCC is offering a VIP ticket to individuals wishing to upgrade their at-home experience. With the help of Mad Anthony and Belmont Beverage, VIP ticket holders will have access to appetizers, a beverage, dessert, FWCC swag and surprises.

The FWCC is grateful for our Do Re Mi Sponsors, which include Lincoln Financial Group, Sweetwater and Chuck & Lisa Surack, Three Rivers Federal Credit Union, Mad Anthony, Purdue University Fort Wayne, PFW College of Visual & Performing Arts, Rothberg Logan & Warsco LLP, BKD LLP, PHP, Galecki Financial Management, Lake City Bank, The Stinson Team, STAR Bank, “Doc” Dancer Heating & Air, Belmont Beverage, and The Plant Center.