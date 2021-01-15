FIRST FORT WAYNE PUBLIC COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC OPENS

The Allen County Department of Health will join the statewide effort vaccinating eligible people against COVID-19 beginning the week of January 18 at the Memorial Coliseum.

The vaccine is now available to individuals age 80 and older, as well as to licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions with patients or infectious material or work in a public-facing position that requires in-person contact.

“Our Department is excited to join the effort to get shots into arms and get one step closer to the end of this global pandemic,” said health commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter. “We know the COVID-19 vaccine is tremendously effective at keeping people out of the hospital and preventing severe disease, so we encourage every eligible person to make an appointment as soon as possible.”

The Department of Health will open the vaccination clinic in Expo IV at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Wednesday, Jan. 13. Due to limited supply, vaccine is available by appointment only to those currently eligible as determined by the Indiana Department of Health. Appointments must be made in advance at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1 daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No walk-in’s will be accepted.

“The launch of this COVID-19 vaccine site is the culmination of countless hours of planning and preparation to provide a safe and efficient process for our community,” said department administrator Mindy Waldron. “We know many are anxious for the opportunity to be vaccinated and appreciate the continued patience as we work through each phase announced by the state to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Family members will be allowed to make appointments on behalf of eligible seniors. Those coming to the vaccination site should wear a mask and bring a photo ID, proof of age, or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder in Indiana, as well as their health insurance card to their appointment. There is no cost to the vaccine recipient, but insurance may be charged an administration fee.

The Department will be providing the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses administered at least 28 days apart. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after the second vaccination. Individuals will be able to schedule their second appointment at the Department’s clinic after receiving the first dose.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the vaccines under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), meaning the vaccines must be proven safe and effective in the same way all medications and devices must be. The vaccines have been found in trials to be 94 to 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in participants. Side effects are temporary and are generally mild, including fatigue, headache and sometimes fever.

People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may still be able to infect others, so even those who are vaccinated should continue wearing a mask and quarantining if they are a close contact of a positive case.

The best ways to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 are to:

Keep at least six feet from people outside your household

Wear a mask in public

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when sick

Cover your cough or sneeze

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces