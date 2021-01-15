COLLECTING ITEMS FOR ST. JOSEPH MISSION

For Advent, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School collected items for St. Joseph Mission, the shelter in Fort Wayne for homeless, single women.

Each grade brought in specific items that were needed by the Mission! Many thanks to all the students, parents, staff, and teachers who were so generous! Pictured holding two baskets is Lisa Fabian, the Executive Director of St. Joseph Mission. The other picture is Principal Lois Widner who delivered all the baskets along with one of her Resource teachers, Margaret Widner. The school also collected items for the Ave Maria House while helping Abby Kurek (alumnus of Saint Elizabeth) with her service project.