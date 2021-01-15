Monday, February 1, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

SAVOR FORT WAYNE KICKS OFF 2021

The Waynedale News Staff

Diners to savor 12 delicious days of dining deals in the City of Restaurants.

Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week starts this Wednesday, January 13, and runs for 12 days, through January 24. During this time, over 55 Fort Wayne restaurants will be offering three-course, value-priced menus for customers to enjoy.

Participating Fort Wayne area restaurants will feature specially crafted menus including appetizers, salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, ethnic delights, dessert and more in addition to vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

In light of Covid concerns, many restaurants will focus on offering take-out options, and several are featuring heated outdoor dining options.

Visit Fort Wayne is proud to produce this event, knowing that restaurants need our support now more than ever.

Find menus and plan your 12 days of dining at SavorFortWayne.com

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff