SPCA EXCEEDS #GIVINGTUESDAY GOAL

On December 1, the Allen County SPCA exceeded their GivingTuesday fundraising goal, with a total of $65,072 raised in 24 hours!

The Allen County SPCA began the day with a goal of raising $30,000, including $15,000 in matching funds made possible by a number of generous sponsors and donors. Around mid-day, an additional surprise matching gift of $8,000 match was added.

Thanks to the generosity of the Fort Wayne community, the Allen County SPCA was able to finish GivingTuesday at a remarkable $19,000 over their total fundraising goal!

“We are sincerely humbled by this community’s generous support of the Allen County SPCA, now more than ever. We are beyond grateful to the sponsors who offered the match dollars, and to every individual and company who joined in to help us meet and exceed our goal. Simply put, this outpouring of love from our supporters will result in a lot more lifesaving at the Allen County SPCA,” says Jessica Henry, Executive Director of the Allen County SPCA.

All funds received on GivingTuesday will support our area’s most vulnerable pets and pet owners through comprehensive adoption and pet retention programs.

For more details on the #GivingTuesday movement, visit www.GivingTuesday.org.

The Allen County SPCA, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been providing shelter to northeast Indiana’s homeless cats and dogs for over 60 years. Our mission is to promote the prevention of cruelty to animals by providing a safe haven for animals, an effective and comprehensive adoption program, education and outreach programs for the community and deep and broad membership and volunteer programs. To learn more about the Allen County SPCA, visit www.AllenCountySPCA.org